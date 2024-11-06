TAC Infosec's Profit Soars Amidst Global Expansion

Cybersecurity leader TAC Infosec has reported a major surge in its net profit for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The firm's profit tripled to Rs 6.52 crore compared to Rs 1.93 crore in the previous year.

The company's operating income also witnessed a significant jump, rising from Rs 5 crore to Rs 13.15 crore. This growth is bolstered by the addition of 200 new clients across 32 countries in September 2024, including tech giants like Microsoft and Gen Digital.

Notably, TAC Infosec recently formed a partnership with Google, becoming an authorized lab for Mobile Apps Security Assessment under the App Defence Alliance. The company plans to expand its client base to 10,000 by 2026, having already reached over 1,000 clients globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)