TAC Infosec's Profit Soars Amidst Global Expansion

TAC Infosec, a cybersecurity firm, announced a net profit increase to Rs 6.52 crore for April-September FY25. Operating income also rose significantly. The company acquired 200 new clients, including major companies like Microsoft, and announced its partnership with Google for mobile app security assessments.

Updated: 06-11-2024 20:17 IST
Cybersecurity leader TAC Infosec has reported a major surge in its net profit for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The firm's profit tripled to Rs 6.52 crore compared to Rs 1.93 crore in the previous year.

The company's operating income also witnessed a significant jump, rising from Rs 5 crore to Rs 13.15 crore. This growth is bolstered by the addition of 200 new clients across 32 countries in September 2024, including tech giants like Microsoft and Gen Digital.

Notably, TAC Infosec recently formed a partnership with Google, becoming an authorized lab for Mobile Apps Security Assessment under the App Defence Alliance. The company plans to expand its client base to 10,000 by 2026, having already reached over 1,000 clients globally.

