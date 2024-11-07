Left Menu

HDFC Life Pioneers Innovation with Futurance Phase 6 Demo Day

HDFC Life collaborated with riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar to host Demo Day for Futurance Phase 6, a program fostering technology startups in MedTech, MarTech, and HRTech. Seven startups showcased their innovations, with three winners selected to collaborate on further development with HDFC Life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:56 IST
Mumbai, November 6, 2024: Leading Indian insurer HDFC Life recently partnered with the startup incubator riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar to host the 'Demo Day' event for the sixth phase of their Futurance program.

This program promotes technological innovation by providing platforms for startups to present next-generation solutions in sectors like MedTech, MarTech, and HRTech. After evaluating numerous applications, seven startups were chosen to showcase their solutions. The top three were awarded the opportunity to collaborate with HDFC Life in further developing their products.

Commenting on the initiative, Vineet Arora, Chief Business Officer at HDFC Life, emphasized the importance of innovation in solving business challenges. Furthermore, Gaurang Shetty, Chief Innovation Catalyst at riidl, highlighted the program's role in fostering entrepreneurial success by enabling pilot projects and potential commercial partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

