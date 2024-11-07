Left Menu

Multinationals' Health Disparities: A Nutrition Wake-Up Call

A report reveals that major food companies sell less healthy products in low-income countries compared to high-income ones. The Access to Nutrition Initiative's global index shows these products score lower on a health rating. The report calls for governments to be vigilant about nutrition disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:53 IST
Multinationals' Health Disparities: A Nutrition Wake-Up Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world's largest food and beverage corporations are facing scrutiny for selling less healthy products in low-income countries, according to a recent report published by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI). Companies like Nestle, Pepsico, and Unilever are highlighted in the report, which is the first of its kind since 2021.

The non-profit organization ATNI assessed products from 30 companies across different income countries using a star rating system developed in Australia and New Zealand. Results showed that products in low-income countries generally scored lower, with an average rating of 1.8 compared to a 2.3 in high-income countries, suggesting significant disparities in product healthiness.

Research director at ATNI, Mark Wijne, described the findings as a call to action for governments in poorer nations to remain vigilant. The report underscores the role of packaged foods in the global obesity crisis. With more than a billion people affected by obesity worldwide, the emphasis is on guiding lower-income populations towards healthier choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024