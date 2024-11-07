Multinationals' Health Disparities: A Nutrition Wake-Up Call

The world's largest food and beverage corporations are facing scrutiny for selling less healthy products in low-income countries, according to a recent report published by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI). Companies like Nestle, Pepsico, and Unilever are highlighted in the report, which is the first of its kind since 2021.

The non-profit organization ATNI assessed products from 30 companies across different income countries using a star rating system developed in Australia and New Zealand. Results showed that products in low-income countries generally scored lower, with an average rating of 1.8 compared to a 2.3 in high-income countries, suggesting significant disparities in product healthiness.

Research director at ATNI, Mark Wijne, described the findings as a call to action for governments in poorer nations to remain vigilant. The report underscores the role of packaged foods in the global obesity crisis. With more than a billion people affected by obesity worldwide, the emphasis is on guiding lower-income populations towards healthier choices.

