Left Menu

Airbus A330NEO Set for Smooth Certification and Rapid Expansion in China

Airbus China is confident in the smooth certification process of its A330NEO aircraft in China, anticipating the first delivery by 2025. At China's major air show, George Xu expressed optimism about the accelerated development of A330's passenger-to-freighter conversion within the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zhuhai | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:37 IST
Airbus A330NEO Set for Smooth Certification and Rapid Expansion in China
Airbus Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

Airbus China announced on Tuesday that the certification of its A330NEO aircraft is proceeding smoothly in China, with first deliveries anticipated by 2025.

During a press briefing at China's premier air show in Zhuhai, the head of Airbus China, George Xu, addressed reporters about the positive progress.

Xu also highlighted expectations for the rapid advancement of the A330 passenger-to-freighter conversion program in the Chinese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024