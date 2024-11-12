Airbus A330NEO Set for Smooth Certification and Rapid Expansion in China
Airbus China is confident in the smooth certification process of its A330NEO aircraft in China, anticipating the first delivery by 2025. At China's major air show, George Xu expressed optimism about the accelerated development of A330's passenger-to-freighter conversion within the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zhuhai | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:37 IST
- Country:
- China
Airbus China announced on Tuesday that the certification of its A330NEO aircraft is proceeding smoothly in China, with first deliveries anticipated by 2025.
During a press briefing at China's premier air show in Zhuhai, the head of Airbus China, George Xu, addressed reporters about the positive progress.
Xu also highlighted expectations for the rapid advancement of the A330 passenger-to-freighter conversion program in the Chinese market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Airbus
- A330NEO
- China
- certification
- George Xu
- aircraft
- Zhuhai
- A330
- future plans
- freighter conversion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aircraft manufacturing project in Vadodara will also strengthen our 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission: PM Modi.
Aircraft manufactured at Vadodara facility will also be exported in future: PM Modi.
PM Modi, his Spanish counterpart Sanchez inaugurate Tata Advanced Systems Limited facility for manufacturing C-295 aircraft in Vadodara.
This ecosystem will help make first civil aircraft in the country, says PM Modi in Vadodara.
Global Aerospace Milestone: Modi and Sanchez Inaugurate India's First Private Military Aircraft Plant