Airbus A330NEO Set for Smooth Certification and Rapid Expansion in China

Airbus China announced on Tuesday that the certification of its A330NEO aircraft is proceeding smoothly in China, with first deliveries anticipated by 2025.

During a press briefing at China's premier air show in Zhuhai, the head of Airbus China, George Xu, addressed reporters about the positive progress.

Xu also highlighted expectations for the rapid advancement of the A330 passenger-to-freighter conversion program in the Chinese market.

