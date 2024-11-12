AstraZeneca Surpasses Q3 Expectations with Robust Revenue Growth
AstraZeneca has reported strong Q3 2024 financial results, exceeding expectations with a core EPS of $2.08 and total revenue of $13,565 million. The company upgraded its full-year 2024 revenue and earnings guidance, anticipating high-teens percentage growth. AstraZeneca emphasizes its commitment to addressing matters in China seriously.
AstraZeneca has delivered an impressive financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, surpassing market expectations. The pharmaceutical giant reported a core EPS of $2.08, eclipsing the IBES estimate of $2.01, and total revenue of $13,565 million, which exceeded the forecasted $13,046 million.
Building on this momentum, AstraZeneca has upgraded its guidance for the full year 2024, projecting total revenue and core EPS growth in the high-teens percentage range. This marks a notable rise from previous forecasts, reflecting the company's robust operational strategy and market presence.
In particular, AstraZeneca highlighted its revenue growth in China, which reached $1,671 million, up from last year's $1,452 million. The company reiterated its commitment to cooperating with Chinese authorities if requested, and is keen on addressing all operational matters in the region diligently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
