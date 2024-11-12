AstraZeneca Surpasses Q3 Expectations with Robust Revenue Growth

AstraZeneca has delivered an impressive financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, surpassing market expectations. The pharmaceutical giant reported a core EPS of $2.08, eclipsing the IBES estimate of $2.01, and total revenue of $13,565 million, which exceeded the forecasted $13,046 million.

Building on this momentum, AstraZeneca has upgraded its guidance for the full year 2024, projecting total revenue and core EPS growth in the high-teens percentage range. This marks a notable rise from previous forecasts, reflecting the company's robust operational strategy and market presence.

In particular, AstraZeneca highlighted its revenue growth in China, which reached $1,671 million, up from last year's $1,452 million. The company reiterated its commitment to cooperating with Chinese authorities if requested, and is keen on addressing all operational matters in the region diligently.

