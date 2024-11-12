Indian Businesses Grapple with Cybersecurity Gaps Amid AI Surge

A recent report underscores a critical flaw in India's cybersecurity landscape, as it reveals that despite rising AI investments, only 39% of businesses feel ready to endure prolonged ransomware attacks. This vulnerability signals an urgent call for improved security measures amidst sophisticated cyber threats.

According to cybersecurity firm Sophos, their "Cybersecurity Playbook for Partners in Asia Pacific and Japan" highlights the need for enhanced security strategies. Findings show that while 70% of Indian organizations have implemented cloud security strategies, a significant gap in preparedness persists.

Sunil Sharma, Vice President of Sales for Sophos in India, notes the dual nature of AI in cybersecurity, hinting at increased budgets for threat detection and data protection. The preference for multi-vendor cybersecurity setups offers a strategic opportunity for MSPs to provide specialized solutions.

