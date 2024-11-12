Roto Pumps Unveils Game-Changing Roto Cake Pumps for Wastewater Industry

Mumbai, recently witnessed the launch of Roto Pumps Ltd.'s latest innovation, the Roto Cake Pumps, at the prestigious IFAT 2024. The event, held at Bombay Exhibition Centre, highlighted the company's commitment to advancing wastewater technology.

The Roto Cake Pumps are crafted for handling highly viscous liquids, featuring a spacious feed hopper, a unique compression zone, and an enlarged auger feed screw. This design ensures efficient processing of sludge with up to 45% dry solid content, providing industries a modern alternative to manual methods.

Reflecting on the product's reception, Chairman Harish Chandra Gupta emphasized the demand across international markets, driven by stricter environmental norms. With exports already underway to the U.S. and interest from Germany, Roto Pumps looks set to expand its global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)