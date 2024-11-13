Apple Dominates as India's Tablet Market Soars

In a significant development, India's tablet PC market experienced remarkable growth, marking a 46% rise year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024. Apple's iPad has emerged as the frontrunner, capturing a substantial 34% market share, according to recent data from CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Notably, the report highlights an impressive 108% YoY increase in tablet sales within the Rs 20,000-30,000 price bracket, indicating a marked consumer shift towards premium devices. The introduction of the new Apple iPad 10 Series played a pivotal role, contributing to 60% of Apple's shipments and solidifying its stronghold in the market.

Samsung, securing the second position, recorded a 25% market share and a notable 70% YoY growth. Meanwhile, Xiaomi's volume grew by an outstanding 146%, whereas Lenovo experienced a decline. Analysts predict sustained growth momentum driven by increasing consumer demand for both premium and economical tablets.

(With inputs from agencies.)