Apple Dominates as India's Tablet Market Soars
India's tablet PC market saw a 46% year-on-year growth in the July-September 2024 quarter, led by Apple's dominance with a 34% share. The surge, bolstered by 5G tablet adoption and premium device demand, underscores a significant market shift towards high-end models.
In a significant development, India's tablet PC market experienced remarkable growth, marking a 46% rise year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024. Apple's iPad has emerged as the frontrunner, capturing a substantial 34% market share, according to recent data from CyberMedia Research (CMR).
Notably, the report highlights an impressive 108% YoY increase in tablet sales within the Rs 20,000-30,000 price bracket, indicating a marked consumer shift towards premium devices. The introduction of the new Apple iPad 10 Series played a pivotal role, contributing to 60% of Apple's shipments and solidifying its stronghold in the market.
Samsung, securing the second position, recorded a 25% market share and a notable 70% YoY growth. Meanwhile, Xiaomi's volume grew by an outstanding 146%, whereas Lenovo experienced a decline. Analysts predict sustained growth momentum driven by increasing consumer demand for both premium and economical tablets.
