Portugal and India Unite to Strengthen Multilateral Ties Amid Global Challenges

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Portugal is a significant diplomatic engagement, highlighting India's essential role in global multilateralism. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa emphasized the importance of India's voice in reaffirming international law and free trade. Both leaders expressed mutual support for India's bid for a UN Security Council seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:37 IST
Portuagal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and President Droupadi Murmu during the joint statement in Lisbon (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a powerful display of diplomatic collaboration, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and India's President Droupadi Murmu jointly emphasized the critical role India plays in today's challenged global environment. During their meeting, de Sousa spotlighted the ongoing crisis afflicting multilateralism, international law, and free trade principles, previously upheld by some of their own architects.

De Sousa, expressing steadfast support for India, acknowledged its undeniable stature as a leading democracy and economic force, advocating for its permanent membership in the UN Security Council. He lauded India's recent leadership in the G20, marking it as a testament to its global influence in the multilateral system.

The historic visit, the first by an Indian President to Portugal in 27 years, includes President Murmu's visit to Slovakia, underscoring the strengthening bond in India's diplomatic circle. This visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal, symbolizing a forward leap in friendship and partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

