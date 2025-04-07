Portugal and India Unite to Strengthen Multilateral Ties Amid Global Challenges

In a powerful display of diplomatic collaboration, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and India's President Droupadi Murmu jointly emphasized the critical role India plays in today's challenged global environment. During their meeting, de Sousa spotlighted the ongoing crisis afflicting multilateralism, international law, and free trade principles, previously upheld by some of their own architects.

De Sousa, expressing steadfast support for India, acknowledged its undeniable stature as a leading democracy and economic force, advocating for its permanent membership in the UN Security Council. He lauded India's recent leadership in the G20, marking it as a testament to its global influence in the multilateral system.

The historic visit, the first by an Indian President to Portugal in 27 years, includes President Murmu's visit to Slovakia, underscoring the strengthening bond in India's diplomatic circle. This visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal, symbolizing a forward leap in friendship and partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)