China's Long March 9: A New Era in Aerospace Rivalry

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 - At the Zhuhai airshow this week, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, a state-owned company, revealed its innovative design for the Long March 9 booster. The new fully reusable rocket system aims to challenge the existing dominance of U.S. company SpaceX in heavy-lift space technology.

A company representative explained in an interview with CCTV that the new Long March 9 would be capable of delivering 100 tons to low-earth orbit and 50 tons to lunar-transfer orbit. The design features two stages intended to be reusable, contrasting with its predecessor's expendable configuration.

Comparatively, SpaceX's Falcon 9 can carry 50 tons to low-earth orbit and boasts nearly 400 launches with a high success rate. Meanwhile, China's uncrewed spaceplane, showcased by AVIC, is set to assist with cargo missions to the nation's growing space station.

