China's Long March 9: A New Era in Aerospace Rivalry

A Chinese state-owned aerospace company showcased a reusable Long March 9 rocket at Zhuhai's airshow, aiming to compete with SpaceX. The rocket can carry substantial payloads to orbit, both stages being reusable. Comparatively, SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Starship boosters offer notable competition and performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:22 IST
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 - At the Zhuhai airshow this week, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, a state-owned company, revealed its innovative design for the Long March 9 booster. The new fully reusable rocket system aims to challenge the existing dominance of U.S. company SpaceX in heavy-lift space technology.

A company representative explained in an interview with CCTV that the new Long March 9 would be capable of delivering 100 tons to low-earth orbit and 50 tons to lunar-transfer orbit. The design features two stages intended to be reusable, contrasting with its predecessor's expendable configuration.

Comparatively, SpaceX's Falcon 9 can carry 50 tons to low-earth orbit and boasts nearly 400 launches with a high success rate. Meanwhile, China's uncrewed spaceplane, showcased by AVIC, is set to assist with cargo missions to the nation's growing space station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

