Jio Opposes Spectrum Allocation to Satcom Without Auction

In a recent communication to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio has raised objections to the proposal of allocating spectrum to satellite communication (Satcom) players without conducting an auction. The company insists this measure would stifle local firms' ability to compete with established foreign players such as Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper systems.

Jio argued that the auction process allows Indian entities to face others on equal footing, while the absence of a rigorous, open allocation method risks domestic firms being sidelined by international giants with greater bandwidth capacities. Jio claims the combined capacity of Starlink and Kuiper exceeds that of all major Indian telecom operators together.

Further discussions at a TRAI-organized open house revealed that spectrum for mobile satellite services (MSS) is typically exclusive, challenging the perceived notion of shared spectrum. The current Telecommunications Act has suggested spectrum allocation through administrative means. However, Jio maintains that an auction is crucial to ensuring transparency and fostering fair competition.

