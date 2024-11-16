India's AI Vision: Ethical Standards and Global Alignment

UNESCO, in partnership with India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, organized a critical stakeholder consultation addressing safety and ethics in Artificial Intelligence (AI). This initiative is part of the broader AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), as India aims to implement an inclusive 'AI for All' policy.

The consultation, a collaborative effort with MeitY and Ikigai Law, served as the platform for diverse stakeholders—including representatives from government, academia, industry, and civil society—to discuss strategies for ethically aligning India's rapidly growing AI sector with UNESCO's global standards.

Focusing on transparency, inclusiveness, and fairness, AI RAM will provide actionable insights to enhance India's AI ecosystem, supporting responsible and ethical AI adoption in alignment with global norms and fostering a safe and trustworthy AI environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)