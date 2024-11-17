Russia's Missile Strike Intensifies Ukraine's Power Crisis

In a severe escalation, Russia targeted Ukraine's power infrastructure with missile attacks, leading to considerable disruption across the nation. The energy sector has been particularly affected, with preventive outages put in place to manage the damage.

Speaking on the current crisis, Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko warned of an unprecedented assault on the country's power systems. He communicated the gravity of the situation via the Telegram messaging app, alerting citizens to the developing threat.

The attacks have intensified the existing power shortages, leaving many regions vulnerable and exacerbating the humanitarian situation. This latest offensive highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the fragile state of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)