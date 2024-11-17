India Gears Up for a 5G-Driven Automotive Revolution

India is poised to revolutionize its automotive industry by entering a 'smartphone era' for cars in 2025. This change, noted in Techarc's India Connected Consumer Report 2025, will introduce vehicles that boast 5G M2M connectivity and advanced AI features, marking a significant technological leap.

The report highlights the industry's decision to skip 4G technology, opting instead for the latest 5G cellular connectivity. Consumers are reportedly more willing to spend on enhancing features, quality, and experience of their vehicles, rather than investing in multiple smart devices.

Starting in 2025, passenger cars will be equipped with on-device GenAI and cloud applications, facilitating real-time data processing to aid drivers. The move positions India to lead the global 5G M2M market, with key automotive brands like MG Motors and Kia Motors identified as frontrunners in the connected car sector.

