Left Menu

India Gears Up for a 5G-Driven Automotive Revolution

India's automotive sector is set to leap into a 'smartphone era' by 2025, introducing 5G M2M connectivity and AI to vehicles. The transition is fueled by rising consumer interest in smart features, with the report highlighting MG Motors and Kia Motors as leaders in the connected car segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:30 IST
India Gears Up for a 5G-Driven Automotive Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to revolutionize its automotive industry by entering a 'smartphone era' for cars in 2025. This change, noted in Techarc's India Connected Consumer Report 2025, will introduce vehicles that boast 5G M2M connectivity and advanced AI features, marking a significant technological leap.

The report highlights the industry's decision to skip 4G technology, opting instead for the latest 5G cellular connectivity. Consumers are reportedly more willing to spend on enhancing features, quality, and experience of their vehicles, rather than investing in multiple smart devices.

Starting in 2025, passenger cars will be equipped with on-device GenAI and cloud applications, facilitating real-time data processing to aid drivers. The move positions India to lead the global 5G M2M market, with key automotive brands like MG Motors and Kia Motors identified as frontrunners in the connected car sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024