India Gears Up for a 5G-Driven Automotive Revolution
India's automotive sector is set to leap into a 'smartphone era' by 2025, introducing 5G M2M connectivity and AI to vehicles. The transition is fueled by rising consumer interest in smart features, with the report highlighting MG Motors and Kia Motors as leaders in the connected car segment.
- Country:
- India
India is poised to revolutionize its automotive industry by entering a 'smartphone era' for cars in 2025. This change, noted in Techarc's India Connected Consumer Report 2025, will introduce vehicles that boast 5G M2M connectivity and advanced AI features, marking a significant technological leap.
The report highlights the industry's decision to skip 4G technology, opting instead for the latest 5G cellular connectivity. Consumers are reportedly more willing to spend on enhancing features, quality, and experience of their vehicles, rather than investing in multiple smart devices.
Starting in 2025, passenger cars will be equipped with on-device GenAI and cloud applications, facilitating real-time data processing to aid drivers. The move positions India to lead the global 5G M2M market, with key automotive brands like MG Motors and Kia Motors identified as frontrunners in the connected car sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two-Wheelers Lead Automotive Sales Surge in October
Revving the Engines: T-Hub and Denso's Strategic Automotive Partnership
Inteva Expands Pune Plant to Boost India’s Automotive Capacities
VVDN Technologies Teams Up with SecureThings.ai to Fortify Automotive Cybersecurity
Inteva Products Expands Pune Plant to Boost Local Automotive Supply