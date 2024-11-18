Zelenskiy's Silent Strike Strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic importance of non-disclosure in military actions, following media reports suggesting that Washington had allowed Kyiv to engage in deeper strikes into Russian territory using U.S.-made missiles.

The decision marks a pivotal change in the U.S.'s stance in the protracted Ukraine-Russia conflict, highlighting an escalation in military support to Ukraine.

Two U.S. officials and an additional source familiar with the policy shift confirmed this development earlier on Sunday.

