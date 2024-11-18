Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Silent Strike Strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of keeping military actions undisclosed, amid reports of Washington permitting Kyiv to launch deeper strikes into Russia with U.S.-made missiles. This marks a notable shift in U.S. policy regarding the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Updated: 18-11-2024 02:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic importance of non-disclosure in military actions, following media reports suggesting that Washington had allowed Kyiv to engage in deeper strikes into Russian territory using U.S.-made missiles.

The decision marks a pivotal change in the U.S.'s stance in the protracted Ukraine-Russia conflict, highlighting an escalation in military support to Ukraine.

Two U.S. officials and an additional source familiar with the policy shift confirmed this development earlier on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

