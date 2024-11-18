AV-Comparatives Unveils Groundbreaking 2024 ATP Test Results for Enterprise Cybersecurity

AV-Comparatives, noted for its independent assessments in cybersecurity, has announced the results of its 2024 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Test, which evaluates enterprise-grade security solutions.

The comprehensive analysis delivers crucial insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) into the effectiveness of major endpoint protection products in countering advanced cyber threats.

Among the 2024 evaluated security products are Avast, Bitdefender, and CrowdStrike. Each has demonstrated significant prowess in thwarting advanced threats, with all products earning the coveted AV-Comparatives' ATP Enterprise Certification.

