AV-Comparatives Unveils Groundbreaking 2024 ATP Test Results for Enterprise Cybersecurity

AV-Comparatives, an independent cybersecurity testing organization, has released its 2024 Advanced Threat Protection Test results, highlighting the effectiveness of various enterprise security solutions against advanced cyber threats. Notable products include Avast, Bitdefender, and CrowdStrike, all achieving certification for robust protection capabilities in defending against sophisticated attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Innsbruck | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

AV-Comparatives, noted for its independent assessments in cybersecurity, has announced the results of its 2024 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Test, which evaluates enterprise-grade security solutions.

The comprehensive analysis delivers crucial insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) into the effectiveness of major endpoint protection products in countering advanced cyber threats.

Among the 2024 evaluated security products are Avast, Bitdefender, and CrowdStrike. Each has demonstrated significant prowess in thwarting advanced threats, with all products earning the coveted AV-Comparatives' ATP Enterprise Certification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

