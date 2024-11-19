Mega Investment: RMZ and Colt DCS's Bold Entry into India's Data Centre Landscape

In a strategic move, real estate company RMZ has announced a major joint venture with Colt Data Centre Services, aiming for a USD 1.7 billion investment in India’s data centre market. This collaborative effort between RMZ Digital Infrastructure Partners and Colt DCS will significantly boost digital infrastructure development across key Indian locations.

The newly-formed partnership will initially concentrate on enhancing existing sites in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, with plans also underway to establish a third location. The completed data centres are expected to achieve a combined capacity of about 250MW, reinforcing India's growing data infrastructure network.

Colt DCS, with 25 years of expertise in data centre operations across Europe, Japan, and India, views this expansion as vital to its growth strategy. Meanwhile, RMZ CEO Deepak Chhabria emphasizes the importance of digital infrastructure as fundamental to India's economic progression, aligning with Colt DCS's proven capabilities in hyperscale solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)