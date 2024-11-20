Protiviti India Triumphs with Prestigious SAP ACE Award 2024
Protiviti Member Firm in India has secured the SAP ACE Award 2024 for transforming manufacturing processes using SAP technologies. The innovative implementation of SAP S/4HANA unified core business functions boosted productivity and reduced costs. This award underscores Protiviti's digital transformation capabilities and strong SAP partnership.
- Country:
- India
Protiviti Member Firm in India has been honored with the prestigious SAP ACE Award 2024 in the Disruptor – Manufacturing Transformation category. The accolade recognizes Protiviti's remarkable impact in leveraging SAP's innovative technologies to overhaul its client's business operations effectively.
The competition witnessed over 200 nominations, with winners selected by a distinguished jury from INDUS, the SAP India User Group. Protiviti's achievement redefined manufacturing processes, setting new standards in operational excellence through the implementation of SAP S/4 HANA Public Cloud.
According to Sandeep Gupta, Managing Director of Protiviti in India, the award signifies their robust partnership with SAP and the team's capability to execute complex client projects efficiently. The project integrated business functions with innovative tools like IoT, boosting productivity while laying a strong digital foundation for future growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Incentivate: Revolutionizing Incentive Management through Digital Transformation
Himachal Pradesh Leads India in Cooperative Societies' Digital Transformation
JM Scindia Inaugurates SATRC-25, Highlights India’s Role in Digital Transformation and Connectivity in South Asia
Inspur Paves Way for Digital Transformation with AI-Powered Networks at Innovate Asia 2024
Empowering Rural Governance: Digital Transformation in Panchayati Raj