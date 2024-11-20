Left Menu

Empowering Educators: OpenAI's AI Training Course Revolutionizes Classrooms

OpenAI and Common Sense Media have partnered to launch a free AI training course for K-12 teachers. The course aims to integrate AI into educational settings responsibly, using ChatGPT to enhance learning and teaching processes. This move addresses initial educational sector concerns over potential misuse of AI.

20-11-2024
OpenAI, in collaboration with Common Sense Media, has introduced a free training course for educators to clarify the nuances of artificial intelligence and prompt engineering.

The course aims to demonstrate the positive impact of technologies like ChatGPT, highlighting its potential to aid in educational tasks such as writing assignments and creating lesson plans. This comes after concerns over the misuse of AI as a tool for cheating.

Under the stewardship of former Coursera executive Leah Belsky, the initiative strives to equip every student and teacher with AI skills essential for future careers, ensuring responsible and effective usage. The course is now accessible on Common Sense Media's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

