C2C Advanced Systems' IPO Launch: A Glimpse into Defence Innovation

C2C Advanced Systems, a defence solutions provider, is launching an IPO with a price band of Rs 214-226 per equity share. The offering aims to raise over Rs 99 crore, funding upgrades and expansions in Bengaluru and Dubai. The firm specializes in advanced defence technologies with a notable clientele.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:55 IST
C2C Advanced Systems, a prominent player in the defence sector, has announced its IPO with an equity share price band set between Rs 214-226. The offering is projected to raise in excess of Rs 99 crore.

The IPO closes on November 26, with shares slated to list on the NSE's SME platform, Emerge. The fresh issue consists of up to 43.83 lakh equity shares, each valued at Rs 10, with a minimum bid requirement of 600 shares.

Funds from this move are earmarked for capital expenditure, including upgrading the Bengaluru experience centre, establishing a training centre, and constructing new premises in Dubai and Bengaluru. C2C specialises in complex defence systems, boasting clients such as the Indian Armed Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

