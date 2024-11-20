C2C Advanced Systems' IPO Launch: A Glimpse into Defence Innovation
C2C Advanced Systems, a defence solutions provider, is launching an IPO with a price band of Rs 214-226 per equity share. The offering aims to raise over Rs 99 crore, funding upgrades and expansions in Bengaluru and Dubai. The firm specializes in advanced defence technologies with a notable clientele.
- Country:
- India
C2C Advanced Systems, a prominent player in the defence sector, has announced its IPO with an equity share price band set between Rs 214-226. The offering is projected to raise in excess of Rs 99 crore.
The IPO closes on November 26, with shares slated to list on the NSE's SME platform, Emerge. The fresh issue consists of up to 43.83 lakh equity shares, each valued at Rs 10, with a minimum bid requirement of 600 shares.
Funds from this move are earmarked for capital expenditure, including upgrading the Bengaluru experience centre, establishing a training centre, and constructing new premises in Dubai and Bengaluru. C2C specialises in complex defence systems, boasting clients such as the Indian Armed Forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliament Advances Bill to Strengthen Oversight of Oranga Tamariki and Child Advocacy Systems
Strengthened Systems Vital for Climate Resilience and Sustainable Growth in Guinea-Bissau, Says New Report
'Trailblazing Innovations in Helicopter Navigation: The Elena Geo Systems Story'
Early warning systems critical as world marks Tsunami Awareness Day
Unique Electoral Systems: Nebraska and Maine's Divergent Approach