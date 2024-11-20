C2C Advanced Systems' IPO Launch: A Glimpse into Defence Innovation

C2C Advanced Systems, a prominent player in the defence sector, has announced its IPO with an equity share price band set between Rs 214-226. The offering is projected to raise in excess of Rs 99 crore.

The IPO closes on November 26, with shares slated to list on the NSE's SME platform, Emerge. The fresh issue consists of up to 43.83 lakh equity shares, each valued at Rs 10, with a minimum bid requirement of 600 shares.

Funds from this move are earmarked for capital expenditure, including upgrading the Bengaluru experience centre, establishing a training centre, and constructing new premises in Dubai and Bengaluru. C2C specialises in complex defence systems, boasting clients such as the Indian Armed Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)