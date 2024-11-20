Delhi Powers Up: Launch of Solar Portal Energizes Rooftop Revolution

In a bid to transform Delhi into a sustainable energy hub, Chief Minister Atishi unveiled the 'Delhi Solar Portal' on Wednesday, aimed at simplifying the process of installing rooftop solar panels.

The portal, launched at the Delhi secretariat, is envisioned as a one-stop solution for city residents to become 'prosumers'—consumers who also produce solar energy.

This initiative aligns with the AAP government's solar policy objective of achieving 750 MW in rooftop solar generation. It offers financial incentives and a streamlined application process, encouraging both domestic and industrial participation.

