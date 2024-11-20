Delhi Powers Up: Launch of Solar Portal Energizes Rooftop Revolution
Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi launched the 'Delhi Solar Portal', a streamlined platform for residents to install rooftop solar panels. This initiative aims to make Delhiites 'prosumers' and meet the target of 750 MW solar power generation, offering incentives and subsidies for additional energy produced.
- India
In a bid to transform Delhi into a sustainable energy hub, Chief Minister Atishi unveiled the 'Delhi Solar Portal' on Wednesday, aimed at simplifying the process of installing rooftop solar panels.
The portal, launched at the Delhi secretariat, is envisioned as a one-stop solution for city residents to become 'prosumers'—consumers who also produce solar energy.
This initiative aligns with the AAP government's solar policy objective of achieving 750 MW in rooftop solar generation. It offers financial incentives and a streamlined application process, encouraging both domestic and industrial participation.
