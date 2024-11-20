Left Menu

Delhi Powers Up: Launch of Solar Portal Energizes Rooftop Revolution

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi launched the 'Delhi Solar Portal', a streamlined platform for residents to install rooftop solar panels. This initiative aims to make Delhiites 'prosumers' and meet the target of 750 MW solar power generation, offering incentives and subsidies for additional energy produced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:59 IST
Delhi Powers Up: Launch of Solar Portal Energizes Rooftop Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to transform Delhi into a sustainable energy hub, Chief Minister Atishi unveiled the 'Delhi Solar Portal' on Wednesday, aimed at simplifying the process of installing rooftop solar panels.

The portal, launched at the Delhi secretariat, is envisioned as a one-stop solution for city residents to become 'prosumers'—consumers who also produce solar energy.

This initiative aligns with the AAP government's solar policy objective of achieving 750 MW in rooftop solar generation. It offers financial incentives and a streamlined application process, encouraging both domestic and industrial participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024