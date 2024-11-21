Argentina's Trade Surplus Hits $888 Million in October
Argentina achieved an $888 million trade surplus in October, registering $7.016 billion in exports and $6.128 billion in imports. This is the eleventh consecutive positive monthly trade balance, although it fell short of the $1.137 billion forecast from a Reuters poll.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 00:37 IST
Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $888 million in October, according to the government's statistics office. The nation exported goods worth $7.016 billion, while imports totaled $6.128 billion.
This marks the eleventh straight month of positive trade figures for the South American nation but failed to meet the $1.137 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll, reflecting ongoing economic challenges.
The latest figures underscore the country's consistent performance in achieving trade surpluses, albeit with variations from expert predictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI Governor Sees Strength in Tiger-Like Economy Amid Mixed Data
US Election Outcomes: Implications for Iranian Economy
Boosting Blue Economy: The Rise of Tuna Cluster in Andaman and Nicobar
Germany's Coalition Conflict: A Struggle to Revive the Economy
Better Education, Stronger Economy: Key Insights from the World Bank's 2024 Report