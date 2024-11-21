Left Menu

Argentina's Trade Surplus Hits $888 Million in October

Argentina achieved an $888 million trade surplus in October, registering $7.016 billion in exports and $6.128 billion in imports. This is the eleventh consecutive positive monthly trade balance, although it fell short of the $1.137 billion forecast from a Reuters poll.

Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $888 million in October, according to the government's statistics office. The nation exported goods worth $7.016 billion, while imports totaled $6.128 billion.

This marks the eleventh straight month of positive trade figures for the South American nation but failed to meet the $1.137 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll, reflecting ongoing economic challenges.

The latest figures underscore the country's consistent performance in achieving trade surpluses, albeit with variations from expert predictions.

