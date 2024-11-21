Left Menu

Markets Waver as Geopolitical Tensions and Earnings Report Shake Wall Street

Wall Street indexes dipped as geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified and Target's weak financial results added further strain. Investors awaited Nvidia's earnings, leading to defensive market moves. The tech sector, particularly impacted by Nvidia's fluctuating evaluations, added to a mixed Wall Street landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 01:01 IST
Wall Street's main indexes faltered on Wednesday, pausing a previous rally due to escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Reports of Ukraine's use of British and U.S.-made missiles in Russian territory spurred investor concerns, compounded by weak Target financial results and anticipation of Nvidia's forthcoming earnings.

The market's vigil over Nvidia's earnings saw the tech giant's stock slip by 2.2% before results were announced, causing a 1.15% fall in the Information Technology sector. This contributed to broader market jitters, with the Nasdaq also seeing a decline. Furthermore, Target plummeted 20.7%, dragging down the consumer discretionary index by 1.3% after falling short of holiday-quarter projections.

Despite these downturns, cryptocurrency stocks saw positive momentum with Bitcoin reaching over $94,000. Meanwhile, traders are hedging bets on unchanged interest rates in December after solid economic data. Declines outpaced gains on both the NYSE and Nasdaq, pointing to a cautious market outlook amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

