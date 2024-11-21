Unmasking Scattered Spider: A Cybercrime Saga

U.S. prosecutors have leveled criminal charges against five individuals accused of being part of Scattered Spider, a notorious cybercrime group, often associated with aggressive hacking tactics.

Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles, revealed that the accused used phishing schemes, distributing deceptive mass messages to prompt victims to disclose sensitive login details, thus enabling substantial personal and corporate losses, including the theft of millions in cryptocurrency.

The defendants, hailing from various locations in the U.S. and the UK, face charges ranging from conspiracy to aggravated identity theft, with one member also indicted for wire fraud. The case has garnered attention due to the group's involvement in high-profile ransomware attacks, notably against major casino operators.

