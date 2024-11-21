Left Menu

Unmasking Scattered Spider: A Cybercrime Saga

U.S. prosecutors have charged five members of Scattered Spider, a cybercrime group, for hacking U.S. companies and individuals, stealing information and cryptocurrency. The group, known for phishing and identity theft, gained notoriety with incidents involving Las Vegas casinos. Facing multiple charges, the group is under intense legal scrutiny.

Updated: 21-11-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 01:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. prosecutors have leveled criminal charges against five individuals accused of being part of Scattered Spider, a notorious cybercrime group, often associated with aggressive hacking tactics.

Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles, revealed that the accused used phishing schemes, distributing deceptive mass messages to prompt victims to disclose sensitive login details, thus enabling substantial personal and corporate losses, including the theft of millions in cryptocurrency.

The defendants, hailing from various locations in the U.S. and the UK, face charges ranging from conspiracy to aggravated identity theft, with one member also indicted for wire fraud. The case has garnered attention due to the group's involvement in high-profile ransomware attacks, notably against major casino operators.

