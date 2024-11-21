Regulators Push to Dismantle Google's Monopoly

US regulators are urging a federal judge to dismantle Google, aiming to stop the tech giant from stifling competition with its dominant search engine. A court determined Google's monopoly has been abusive over the past decade, prompting this action.

In a substantial 23-page document, the US Justice Department proposes Google divest its Chrome web browser. Additionally, they intend to impose restrictions on Google's Android software to prevent it from giving undue preference to its search engine.

These significant recommendations highlight the Biden administration's stance on curbing Google's power. This follows a ruling by US District Judge Amit Mehta branding Google as a monopolist.

(With inputs from agencies.)