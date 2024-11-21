Left Menu

U.S. Demands Google to Dismantle Monopoly in Search Market

U.S. prosecutors have called for Google to take several measures to diminish its control over online search and advertising markets. The proposed remedies would impose strong regulation on the tech giant for a decade. Google plans to appeal the demands, citing potential harm to consumers and businesses.

The U.S. Department of Justice has taken a firm stance against Google's monopolistic hold on the online search market, urging the need for radical changes.

In its court filing on Wednesday, the DOJ described Google's market tactics as depriving competitors of essential distribution channels. It has demanded Google to divest its Chrome browser, share data with competitors, and face other restrictions.

A U.S. District Judge is set to evaluate these extensive proposals, with a trial date scheduled for April, though future administrative changes may influence the case's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

