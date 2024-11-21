Datakulture Unveils New Direction to Propel Digital Transformation
Datakulture, an analytics and AI service provider based in Chennai, is redefining its purpose to become growth partners for businesses. With operations under Sedin Technologies, the company focuses on data adoption and cultural shifts to aid clients in their digital transformation journey.
Datakulture, a Chennai-based analytics and artificial intelligence service provider, is poised to realign its focus to emerge as extended growth partners for businesses. Operating under Sedin Technologies, Datakulture boasts a global presence with offices in California, Melbourne, Singapore, Fredericton, and Dubai, delivering substantial projects across varied sectors.
The company is spearheading a new era with the motto 'Data leads to decisions. Build a team that believes in them.' This initiative aims to enhance data adoption rates and promote a cultural shift for clients embarking on digital transformation journeys.
In pursuit of this vision, Datakulture has appointed a cadre of seasoned advisors to guide clients and internal teams. Co-Founder Jagadeesan Veerachamy emphasizes that the company aims to remain long-term transformation partners to clients, promoting real change through data and cultural adaptation.
