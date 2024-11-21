Datakulture Unveils New Direction to Propel Digital Transformation

Datakulture, a Chennai-based analytics and artificial intelligence service provider, is poised to realign its focus to emerge as extended growth partners for businesses. Operating under Sedin Technologies, Datakulture boasts a global presence with offices in California, Melbourne, Singapore, Fredericton, and Dubai, delivering substantial projects across varied sectors.

The company is spearheading a new era with the motto 'Data leads to decisions. Build a team that believes in them.' This initiative aims to enhance data adoption rates and promote a cultural shift for clients embarking on digital transformation journeys.

In pursuit of this vision, Datakulture has appointed a cadre of seasoned advisors to guide clients and internal teams. Co-Founder Jagadeesan Veerachamy emphasizes that the company aims to remain long-term transformation partners to clients, promoting real change through data and cultural adaptation.

