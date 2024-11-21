Left Menu

Pravriddhi: Accelerating India's Innovation Journey

The Indian Institute of Science launched 'Pravriddhi', a pan-India product accelerator programme aimed at fostering innovation through collaboration between institutions, enterprises, and investors. Established by the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development, it aims to transform India into a global manufacturing powerhouse by developing innovative solutions.

Updated: 21-11-2024 20:53 IST
  • India

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has unveiled 'Pravriddhi', a pan-India product accelerator programme that seeks to boost innovation through collaboration. The programme aims to harness the expertise of prestigious Indian institutions and enterprises.

Conceived by the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID), Pravriddhi will foster new product development for a self-reliant India. It intends to create innovation hubs nationwide, providing access to world-class research and development facilities and strategic partnerships.

The initiative, guided by Viksit Bharat's vision, envisions India as a global manufacturing powerhouse by bringing together enterprises, investors, and experts. Through Pravriddhi, the FSID aims to cultivate an innovative culture and promote economic growth across diverse industries.

