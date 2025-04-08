Left Menu

India's Climate Leadership Strengthened with New Himalayan Research Station

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated India's first high-altitude climate research station in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. This facility aims to enhance climate research and forecasts in the Himalayas and is part of a collaborative Indo-Swiss project to study atmospheric processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patnitop | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:15 IST
On Tuesday, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated India's first high-altitude climate research station in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. This significant launch aims to bolster India's position in climate forecasting, particularly regarding the Himalayan region.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role, Singh emphasized that this development underscores India's leadership in global climate initiatives. The facility, situated at Nathatop, opens new doors for cutting-edge climate research, marking a historic advance in the study of atmospheric and climate dynamics in the region.

The research station will also host the Indo-Swiss project 'Ice-Crunch', focusing on ice nucleating particles and cloud condensation nuclei. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Indian researchers and their Swiss counterparts, illustrating a global partnership in tackling climate challenges.

