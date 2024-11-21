Left Menu

Reddit Overcomes Hour-Long Outage, Restores Service for Thousands

Reddit faced an outage affecting over 70,000 users for about an hour, which has now been resolved. The issue emerged after a software bug fix the day before. Downdetector reported the incident, while Reddit confirmed the restoration of services. Reddit was co-founded by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian in 2005.

Updated: 21-11-2024 22:27 IST
Reddit successfully resolved a significant website outage, as confirmed by the social media company. On Thursday, the platform faced downtime affecting thousands of users for around an hour.

The service disruption saw over 70,000 users impacted at its peak, according to Downdetector, which aggregates outage reports from various sources. The trouble began at approximately 10 a.m. ET, with Reddit's status page acknowledging the issue by 10:51 a.m. ET.

Just a day prior, Reddit addressed a software bug that hindered access for tens of thousands of users. Despite the hiccup, the platform swiftly restored operations. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit enables users to exchange links and engage in discussions across specialized communities known as subreddits.

