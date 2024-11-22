Left Menu

German Economy's Modest Growth in Q3 2024

The German economy saw a slight growth of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2024, as reported by the statistics office. This figure is a revision from the previously estimated 0.2% growth. More detailed data can be accessed on the statistics office's website.

Updated: 22-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:32 IST
German Economy's Modest Growth in Q3 2024
The German economy experienced modest expansion in the third quarter of 2024, with a growth rate of 0.1%, the statistics office announced Friday.

This marks a slight downward revision from the earlier forecast of 0.2% growth.

Comprehensive data is available on the office's website.

