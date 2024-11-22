Left Menu

Oreshnik Missile Escalates Tensions in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had used a new hypersonic missile, 'Oreshnik,' against Ukraine, following missile attacks from Kyiv using U.S. and British technology. The missile's speed and capabilities indicate it could strike deep into Western territories, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow has intensified its military activities by launching the Oreshnik, a hypersonic ballistic missile, in response to Ukraine's enhanced missile arsenal supplied by the U.S. and Britain.

President Vladimir Putin's statements underscore a potential shift towards a broader conflict, emphasizing the missile's unprecedented speed and range capabilities.

The introduction of the Oreshnik, believed to be derived from the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, indicates Russia's advancing military technology amidst strained diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

