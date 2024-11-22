Oreshnik Missile Escalates Tensions in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had used a new hypersonic missile, 'Oreshnik,' against Ukraine, following missile attacks from Kyiv using U.S. and British technology. The missile's speed and capabilities indicate it could strike deep into Western territories, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:42 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Moscow has intensified its military activities by launching the Oreshnik, a hypersonic ballistic missile, in response to Ukraine's enhanced missile arsenal supplied by the U.S. and Britain.
President Vladimir Putin's statements underscore a potential shift towards a broader conflict, emphasizing the missile's unprecedented speed and range capabilities.
The introduction of the Oreshnik, believed to be derived from the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, indicates Russia's advancing military technology amidst strained diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Game-Changing Warfare: Israel's Mastery of Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles
Destruction in Dnipropetrovsk: Civilians Suffer in Latest Russian Strikes
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Missile Strike on Dnipro Sparks Global Concerns
Escalation in Ukraine Conflict: New Russian Ballistic Missile Deployment
Ukraine says Russia launched intercontinental ballistic missile overnight at Dnipro city in central-east of the country, reports AP.