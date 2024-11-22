Oreshnik Missile Escalates Tensions in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Moscow has intensified its military activities by launching the Oreshnik, a hypersonic ballistic missile, in response to Ukraine's enhanced missile arsenal supplied by the U.S. and Britain.

President Vladimir Putin's statements underscore a potential shift towards a broader conflict, emphasizing the missile's unprecedented speed and range capabilities.

The introduction of the Oreshnik, believed to be derived from the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, indicates Russia's advancing military technology amidst strained diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)