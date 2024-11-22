Left Menu

Budapest 2026: A New Era for World Athletics

The inaugural 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest will introduce a mixed 4x100 metres relay, featuring national teams with record prize money. Nearly 400 athletes will compete in high-energy events as part of World Athletics' innovative approach to boost global viewership and excitement.

The 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship, set for Budapest, is poised to revolutionize the sport with its first-ever mixed 4x100 meters relay, the governing body confirmed Friday. This historic event will occur every two years, offering a significant $150,000 prize for gold medallists, marking the largest reward pool to date.

Announced in World Athletics' four-year business strategy published in May, the championship will incorporate novel events such as a mixed relay and steeplechase mile, all designed to deliver quicker and more thrilling spectacles. Taking place at Hungary's Budapest National Athletics Centre, the event will host around 400 competitors.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe emphasized the transformative potential of this global event, aiming to mesmerize audiences with its pulsating, high-energy showcases. Scheduled from September 11-13, the championships will unfold over three nights in quick sessions under three hours, ensuring a riveting viewing experience.

