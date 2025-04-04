Left Menu

Top Tennis Pros Demand Fair Play in Prize Money Distribution

Top tennis players, including Emma Navarro, have called for fairer prize money distribution at Grand Slams, citing uneven advantages. Recent correspondence with major tournaments like the French Open aims to address these disparities. The Grand Slams have been increasing prize money, but players argue more equitable treatment is needed across the board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:48 IST
Emma Navarro

Top-ranked tennis players, led by American player Emma Navarro, have united to push for significant improvements in the distribution of prize money at the four Grand Slam tournaments, aiming to ensure fair treatment across the board. Reports indicate that the top 20 ATP and WTA players have addressed their concerns through a letter sent to the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open, seeking a more equitable share of revenue.

The French Open organizers have acknowledged receipt of the letter, confirming their willingness to engage in constructive discussions with players and stakeholders. They emphasized their commitment to responsible and collective development of the sport, proposing meetings at the Madrid Open or Roland-Garros to address these concerns. The French Open has seen a 25% increase in prize money over the last five years, reaching €53.4 million, with a significant rise in investment towards infrastructure and services for players.

Similarly, the United States Tennis Association, which administrates the U.S. Open, has welcomed open discussions with players, highlighting its longstanding leadership in player compensation and its milestone of awarding equal prize money. As Grand Slam tournaments, including the upcoming Australian Open, continue to increase their prize funds, players like World No. 8 Zheng Qinwen stress the importance of equitable distribution to support all ranks, drawing parallels with the NBA's income share model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

