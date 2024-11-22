Left Menu

Innovation on Hold: Apple's Influence on Smartphone Browsers

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) suggests Apple may be limiting innovation in smartphone browsers, prompting a call to investigate its and Google's dominance in the mobile market. Meanwhile, the CMA finds no further need for action on cloud gaming after initial concerns were addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK has raised concerns over Apple's potential restraint on innovation in smartphone browsers, according to a recent report.

This investigation comes as the CMA scrutinizes the tech giant's duopoly with Google in mobile ecosystems, suggesting a formal inquiry could follow.

On cloud gaming, the CMA sees no need for further measures, indicating that primary issues have been sufficiently resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

