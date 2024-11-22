Innovation on Hold: Apple's Influence on Smartphone Browsers
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) suggests Apple may be limiting innovation in smartphone browsers, prompting a call to investigate its and Google's dominance in the mobile market. Meanwhile, the CMA finds no further need for action on cloud gaming after initial concerns were addressed.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK has raised concerns over Apple's potential restraint on innovation in smartphone browsers, according to a recent report.
This investigation comes as the CMA scrutinizes the tech giant's duopoly with Google in mobile ecosystems, suggesting a formal inquiry could follow.
On cloud gaming, the CMA sees no need for further measures, indicating that primary issues have been sufficiently resolved.
