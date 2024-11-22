Apple and Google Duopoly Threatens Innovation in Mobile Browsers

Apple's practices could be inhibiting innovation in smartphone browsers, according to a report by Britain's regulatory body. The document recommends investigation into the duopoly of Apple and Google in mobile ecosystems utilizing new regulatory powers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) reported on Friday that the mobile browser market fails UK businesses and millions of users. A primary concern is Apple's restrictive web access policies on iPhones, limiting the introduction of consumer-beneficial features.

The CMA, leveraging newly acquired powers to manage tech giants, highlights potential market interventions. Apple, however, disagrees with findings about its Safari browser, arguing such interventions might impede privacy and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)