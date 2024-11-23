CoreWeave Eyes $35 Billion Valuation in Upcoming IPO

CoreWeave, an artificial intelligence cloud platform based in Roseland, New Jersey, is seeking a valuation exceeding $35 billion in its anticipated U.S. initial public offering, according to sources familiar with the matter reported by Reuters on Friday.

The company's IPO, expected to occur in the second quarter of 2025, aims to raise over $3 billion from its share sale, sources say, though plans remain contingent on market conditions. The interest in generative AI is surging, boosting demand for infrastructure like data centers and high-performance servers.

As CoreWeave prepares for its public debut, it joins a broader wave of high-profile companies eyeing listings next year. This comes amid signs of recovery in the IPO market, following a two-year hiatus due to market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)