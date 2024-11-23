Left Menu

CoreWeave Eyes $35 Billion Valuation in Upcoming IPO

Roseland, New Jersey-based CoreWeave, an AI cloud platform, plans to go public with an IPO potentially valuing over $35 billion, aiming to raise more than $3 billion. The IPO is slated for the second quarter of 2025, amid rising investor interest in generative AI technologies and infrastructure demands.

23-11-2024
CoreWeave, an artificial intelligence cloud platform based in Roseland, New Jersey, is seeking a valuation exceeding $35 billion in its anticipated U.S. initial public offering, according to sources familiar with the matter reported by Reuters on Friday.

The company's IPO, expected to occur in the second quarter of 2025, aims to raise over $3 billion from its share sale, sources say, though plans remain contingent on market conditions. The interest in generative AI is surging, boosting demand for infrastructure like data centers and high-performance servers.

As CoreWeave prepares for its public debut, it joins a broader wave of high-profile companies eyeing listings next year. This comes amid signs of recovery in the IPO market, following a two-year hiatus due to market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

