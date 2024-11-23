Left Menu

Navigating the New Era: Nvidia's Vision for Global Tech Cooperation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed optimism about global tech cooperation despite potential US export restrictions. Speaking in Hong Kong, he emphasized AI's role in advancing science and technology. Huang advocated for sustainable energy in AI operations and inspired graduates by highlighting the emerging opportunities in AI-driven innovation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, is optimistic about the future of global tech collaboration even amidst potential stringent U.S. export controls proposed by incoming administrations. Noting that cooperation remains a bedrock of scientific advancement, Huang shared his views during a conference in Hong Kong.

While receiving an honorary doctorate at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Huang emphasized AI's transformative impact. He stressed the importance of sustainable energy in powering AI infrastructure, proposing off-grid supercomputers as a novel solution.

Huang encouraged graduates to seize the opportunities of 'the age of AI.' He urged them to leverage new technologies to solve today's greatest challenges, pointing out how the industry's reinvention offers fresh avenues for scientific progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

