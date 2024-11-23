Left Menu

UPI Scam Alert: Fraudsters Exploit 'PM Kisan Yojna' App

A new scam involving a fake 'PM Kisan Yojna' app has been uncovered in Tamil Nadu. Fraudsters used it to target UPI users, stealing money by intercepting SMS and device permissions. Victims report unauthorized bank transactions, with funds frequently transferred to Amazon Pay accounts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities in Tamil Nadu have discovered a new scam using a fraudulent app named 'PM Kisan Yojna' aimed at UPI users, the state police announced Saturday. Users are advised to conduct financial transactions through only official applications and websites to avoid falling victim to such fraud.

Investigations into unauthorized deductions through the UPI service, PhonePe, revealed the fraudulent 'PM Kisan Yojna' app distributed via various channels, including WhatsApp. The app gains access to user's SMS and device permissions, enabling fraudsters to manipulate UPI applications and make unauthorized transactions.

The cyber crime wing reported that the perpetrators exploit intercepted SMS data to register devices on UPI platforms, which facilitates unauthorized financial activity. This method also collects personal information, like name, Aadhaar, PAN, and birthdate. The scam has led to emotional and financial distress, exploiting the credibility of government benefit programs. Reports indicate that funds from these fraudulent activities end up in Amazon Pay accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

