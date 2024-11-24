Left Menu

Japan-U.S. Joint Military Strategy for Taiwan

Japan and the U.S. are formulating a joint military plan for a potential Taiwan crisis, which involves deploying missile units to Japan's Nansei Islands and the Philippines. The plan, expected next month, includes the U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Littoral Regiment and a unit focusing on space and cyberspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan and the United States are reportedly working on a joint military plan to address a potential crisis involving Taiwan, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency. This plan entails deploying missile units strategically across Japan's Nansei Islands and within the Philippines.

The deployment will feature the U.S. Marine Corps' Marine Littoral Regiment, which is equipped with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) among other weapons, positioned in the Nansei Islands. Additionally, a U.S. unit specializing in space, cyberspace, and electromagnetic operations is set to be stationed in the Philippines.

The Japanese defense ministry and the embassies of the U.S. and the Philippines in Tokyo remained unreachable for comment as of Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

