Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap: 4G Connectivity Reaches Remote Villages

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced the connection of the remote village Rarik in Lahaul and Spiti to high-speed 4G broadband. This was achieved with BSNL's collaboration using VSAT technology, making Himachal the first Indian state to fully approve land transfers under the 4G Saturation Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:30 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap: 4G Connectivity Reaches Remote Villages
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the successful connection of Rarik, a remote village in the Lahaul and Spiti district, to high-speed 4G broadband services. The achievement underscores a vital step forward in bridging digital divides in isolated regions.

This breakthrough was made possible through an impressive collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), utilizing cutting-edge Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology. The effort is particularly noteworthy as the region endures extremely low temperatures, often plummeting below zero degrees.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh has become the first in the nation to grant complete approval for land transfers under the 4G Saturation Project. Efficient processing of clearances from various state departments facilitated the swift establishment of 4G infrastructure. To date, 294 towers have been erected, with more in the pipeline, further enhancing communication capabilities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024