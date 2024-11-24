Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap: 4G Connectivity Reaches Remote Villages

In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the successful connection of Rarik, a remote village in the Lahaul and Spiti district, to high-speed 4G broadband services. The achievement underscores a vital step forward in bridging digital divides in isolated regions.

This breakthrough was made possible through an impressive collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), utilizing cutting-edge Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology. The effort is particularly noteworthy as the region endures extremely low temperatures, often plummeting below zero degrees.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh has become the first in the nation to grant complete approval for land transfers under the 4G Saturation Project. Efficient processing of clearances from various state departments facilitated the swift establishment of 4G infrastructure. To date, 294 towers have been erected, with more in the pipeline, further enhancing communication capabilities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)