India on Brink of Victory in Perth Test
India is close to securing a win in the first test at Perth Stadium, having reduced Australia to eight wickets with only two more needed. Despite efforts by Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, have kept Australia from reaching a competitive score.
India is on the verge of a commanding victory in the first test at Perth Stadium, having left Australia struggling at 227 for eight at tea on the fourth day. Early in the day, India removed key Australian batsmen Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, despite Australia's attempts to stabilize.
Australia's Mitchell Marsh showed resistance by striking a six against India's fast bowler Harshit Rana, and offered a glimmer of hope by launching spinner Washington Sundar for a massive hit. An 82-run stand with Travis Head gave Australia temporary respite.
However, India's captain Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy bolstered India's efforts, dismissing Head and Marsh, respectively. As tea was called, Australia trails by 307 runs, with Alex Carey last at the crease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
