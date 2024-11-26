Left Menu

Microland Triumphs at STPI Karnataka IT Export Awards with High Growth in Exports

Microland, a leader in IT infrastructure services in India, earns the Best Performance in High Growth in Exports – IT/ITES award at the 2023-24 STPI Karnataka IT Export Awards during the Bengaluru Tech Summit. This accolade signifies Microland's significant contributions to Karnataka's IT and electronic hardware sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:48 IST
Microland Triumphs at STPI Karnataka IT Export Awards with High Growth in Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Microland, a prominent figure in India's IT infrastructure landscape, has been honored with the Best Performance in High Growth in Exports – IT/ITES award at the prestigious Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Karnataka IT Export Awards 2023-24. The accolade, presented at the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit, underscores Microland's pivotal role in enhancing Karnataka's IT and electronic hardware sectors.

For over twenty years, the STPI IT Export Awards have represented excellence in the tech industry, spotlighting companies achieving landmark successes in IT and ITES exports. Sam Mathew, President of Microland, expressed the company's enthusiasm over this recognition, emphasizing their commitment to delivering world-class services. CFO Rajesh Kharidehal highlighted the honor as validation of their stakeholder value delivery efforts.

In addition to the STPI accolade, Microland recently earned a World Class 5-star rating from the Service Desk Institute, making it the first in India to achieve this honor. A gold rating from EcoVadis further reflects its commitment to ESG standards. Recognized as a Great Workplace by Great Place To Work® and renowned for providing robust tech solutions globally, Microland continues to foster innovation and sustainability in IT infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024