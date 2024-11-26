Microland Triumphs at STPI Karnataka IT Export Awards with High Growth in Exports

Microland, a prominent figure in India's IT infrastructure landscape, has been honored with the Best Performance in High Growth in Exports – IT/ITES award at the prestigious Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Karnataka IT Export Awards 2023-24. The accolade, presented at the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit, underscores Microland's pivotal role in enhancing Karnataka's IT and electronic hardware sectors.

For over twenty years, the STPI IT Export Awards have represented excellence in the tech industry, spotlighting companies achieving landmark successes in IT and ITES exports. Sam Mathew, President of Microland, expressed the company's enthusiasm over this recognition, emphasizing their commitment to delivering world-class services. CFO Rajesh Kharidehal highlighted the honor as validation of their stakeholder value delivery efforts.

In addition to the STPI accolade, Microland recently earned a World Class 5-star rating from the Service Desk Institute, making it the first in India to achieve this honor. A gold rating from EcoVadis further reflects its commitment to ESG standards. Recognized as a Great Workplace by Great Place To Work® and renowned for providing robust tech solutions globally, Microland continues to foster innovation and sustainability in IT infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)