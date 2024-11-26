Left Menu

IAMPHENOM INDIA: Transforming HR with AI in Hyderabad

IAMPHENOM INDIA, an Intelligent Talent Experience Conference by Phenom, unites 500 senior HR professionals in Hyderabad on December 13, 2024. The event aims to explore AI and automation's role in talent acquisition, management, and retention, fostering innovation in HR practices and industry leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Phenom, a leading global AI SaaS company, is set to host IAMPHENOM INDIA, an unparalleled Intelligent Talent Experience Conference. This event is scheduled for December 13, 2024, at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad, showcasing AI-driven strategies to revolutionize HR functions.

The conference will welcome over 500 senior HR professionals, including executives from talent acquisition and management, HR, and the C-suite. Attendees will engage in deep-dive sessions to learn about AI and automation's innovative impact on talent development and retention.

Set in Hyderabad, a growing technology hub, IAMPHENOM INDIA will provide a platform for pioneering thought leadership, exclusive insights, and networking opportunities. The event features sessions by industry leaders like Mahe Bayireddi, enhancing the global discourse on AI-enhanced HR practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

