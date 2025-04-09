Land Dispute Tensions: University of Hyderabad's 400-Acre Battle

Three BJP MPs from Telangana have requested details regarding a 400-acre land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad. The inquiry centers on historical land allocations to the university and current development plans.

The land, originally allotted in the 1970s, is now mired in controversy as the state government claims ownership, aiming to develop IT infrastructure on the site. This has led to protests from the University of Hyderabad Students' Union.

The Supreme Court has intervened, asking the Telangana government to justify its actions while barring further development until a resolution is reached. This ongoing land dispute highlights tensions between educational and industrial development goals.

