Tencent to Shut Down Chinese Nintendo Switch Services by 2026

Tencent has officially announced that the Chinese eShop and other online services associated with the Nintendo Switch will be gradually phased out by 2026.

The company stated that sales and offerings of both paid and free games will terminate by March 31, 2026. Furthermore, download and code redemption services will be suspended starting May 15, 2026. Additional online functionalities will be discontinued from the same date.

This decision primarily impacts players who own the authorized Chinese version of the console. Many gamers in China prefer purchasing international versions, which facilitate connections with consoles outside the country. Tencent, in collaboration with Nintendo, began selling the Switch in China in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)