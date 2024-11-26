Left Menu

Tencent to Shut Down Chinese Nintendo Switch Services by 2026

Tencent announced that the Chinese eShop and other online services for the Nintendo Switch will cease operations by 2026. Sales and software will stop by March 31, 2026, with download services halting by May 15. This impacts only the official Chinese console, with many opting for international versions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:19 IST
Tencent has officially announced that the Chinese eShop and other online services associated with the Nintendo Switch will be gradually phased out by 2026.

The company stated that sales and offerings of both paid and free games will terminate by March 31, 2026. Furthermore, download and code redemption services will be suspended starting May 15, 2026. Additional online functionalities will be discontinued from the same date.

This decision primarily impacts players who own the authorized Chinese version of the console. Many gamers in China prefer purchasing international versions, which facilitate connections with consoles outside the country. Tencent, in collaboration with Nintendo, began selling the Switch in China in 2019.

