Royal Portraits: A Modern Masterpiece by Leibovitz

The Bank of Spain has unveiled a striking diptych of portraits depicting Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia. They are captured through the lens of renowned U.S. photographer Annie Leibovitz, whose inspiration traces back to Spanish artistic icons such as Goya and Velazquez.

This artistic endeavor, costing 137,000 euros ($144,234), was commissioned as part of the bank's portrait collection. According to curator Yolanda Romero, Leibovitz's works were specifically chosen to introduce photography into the bank's existing art repertoire.

The portraits, taken in February at Madrid's Royal Palace, show Felipe in his grand gala uniform adorned with the Order of the Golden Fleece and Letizia in an elegant black strapless gown with a red silk shawl, echoing the royal portraiture traditions of past centuries.

