Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Engine Test Explodes, Delays Loom for Space Program
Japan's space agency, JAXA, halted a test for the Epsilon S rocket engine after an explosion occurred 49 seconds post-ignition. The incident, resulting in a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center, may delay the rocket's debut while hindering Japan's broader space agenda.
Japan's space program faces delays following an explosive setback during an engine test for the Epsilon S rocket.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) stopped the test abruptly as the second-stage motor exploded 49 seconds post-ignition, causing a fire at Tanegashima Space Center.
This incident raises concerns over JAXA's schedule, likely postponing the rocket's launch beyond its planned March-end target, thus impacting national space program timelines.
