Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Engine Test Explodes, Delays Loom for Space Program

Japan's space program faces delays following an explosive setback during an engine test for the Epsilon S rocket.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) stopped the test abruptly as the second-stage motor exploded 49 seconds post-ignition, causing a fire at Tanegashima Space Center.

This incident raises concerns over JAXA's schedule, likely postponing the rocket's launch beyond its planned March-end target, thus impacting national space program timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)