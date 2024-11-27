Left Menu

Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Engine Test Explodes, Delays Loom for Space Program

Japan's space agency, JAXA, halted a test for the Epsilon S rocket engine after an explosion occurred 49 seconds post-ignition. The incident, resulting in a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center, may delay the rocket's debut while hindering Japan's broader space agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:31 IST
Japan's space program faces delays following an explosive setback during an engine test for the Epsilon S rocket.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) stopped the test abruptly as the second-stage motor exploded 49 seconds post-ignition, causing a fire at Tanegashima Space Center.

This incident raises concerns over JAXA's schedule, likely postponing the rocket's launch beyond its planned March-end target, thus impacting national space program timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

