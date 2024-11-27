NTT's AI and IOWN: Transforming Society with Innovative Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionize society, with significant backing from major corporations like Japan's NTT. Sean Lawrence, a senior official at NTT, describes AI as a 'game changer,' suggesting its ubiquity and impact will grow exponentially, driving technological advancements.

With wide applications, AI is gradually embedding into everyday life. NTT's advancements highlight the transformative potential of technologies such as the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN), which boosts connectivity efficiency using photonic technology to achieve ultra-high capacity and low latency.

NTT's breakthroughs in optical transmission lines, which promise fourfold increases in data capacity, envisage a future where data demand can be met efficiently. This development is pivotal in meeting the growing need for robust data infrastructure, with potential impacts extending to sectors like healthcare, through remote medical diagnosis enhancements.

