Telecom Debt Dilemma: Tackling the Financial Strains

India's major telecom operators are grappling with substantial debt, amounting to Rs 4,09,905 crore for the financial year 2024. State-owned BSNL reported the least debt among its industry peers, with a liability of Rs 23,297 crore. This information was disclosed in Parliament by Minister of State for Communications Pakka Chandra Sekhar.

BSNL's debt has seen a reduction from Rs 40,400 crore in FY22 to Rs 28,092 crore through a government-backed revival package and financial aid. Sekhar highlighted that an initial package worth Rs 69,000 crore helped lower BSNL/MTNL's operational costs by 2019, followed by a second package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore in 2022.

The government also sanctioned around Rs 89,000 crore for BSNL to receive 4G/5G spectrum, facilitating its transition to profitability since FY 2020-21. These measures focus on capital infusion, debt restructuring, and supporting rural telephony to ensure BSNL's continued growth.

